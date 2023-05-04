Discover Boating launches boating safety video series

Discover Boating, powered by MRAA and NMMA, in partnership with Progressive, is launching a new ‘Boating Safety Basics’ video series this month. The series will cover boat safety-related topics including watersports safety, carriage and capacity requirements, tips for boat captains, celebrating safely on the water and passenger etiquette.

Discover Boating and Progressive strategically created short-form and long-form videos that can be shared on social channels such as TikTok and Instagram. Discover Boating will also be sharing the videos via consumer email distributions and on its website.

With the influx of new boaters in the market, educating them on the basics will help everyone enjoy the waterways safely and with confidence. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share the videos with their customers.