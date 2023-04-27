Yamaha highlights career development during Marine Technician Week

Yamaha Marine celebrates 2023 International Marine Technician week by highlighting a host of career development training opportunities available for current and aspiring marine technicians.

“Yamaha reinforces the company’s commitment to building a solid marine technician workforce through Yamaha Marine University training and dealer recognition initiatives. We understand that exceptional service leads to unforgettable experiences on the water for our customers,” said Joe Maniscalco, General Manager, Service, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “We’re grateful for the dedicated Yamaha marine technicians who consistently deliver top quality customer service, and we will continue to build our offerings to ensure our dealer network has access to thoroughly trained Yamaha marine technicians.”

Yamaha Marine University, established in 2006, encompasses all dealer and technician education under one training umbrella. The goal of YMU is to provide Yamaha dealers with the best training curriculum in the industry, in order to increase customer satisfaction and efficiency. YMU now includes classroom training, online modules, in-dealership training, sales training, service management training, regional seminars, trade school partnerships, regular publications and communication portals.

Yamaha Marine Technical School Partnership Program

The Yamaha Marine Technical School Partnership program (TSP), developed in 2015, now has 120 participants nationwide. Yamaha’s TSP program aims to develop a stronger marine technician workforce through a certified curriculum, Yamaha systems access and product donations used in the classroom for hands-on training.

The facilitation and growth of Yamaha Marine’s technical school relationships led to the development of Yamaha-sponsored curricula available to technical schools for use in the classroom. The first curriculum, titled “Introduction to Outboard Systems,” (ITOS) provides foundational outboard knowledge and a Yamaha certification for students who wish to start a career as a marine industry technician. ITOS is a pre-requisite for Yamaha’s new Maintenance Certification Program (MCP), which is based on the 20, 100, 300, 500 and 1,000 maintenance procedures for Yamaha Outboards. MCP students leave the Yamaha Technical School Partner with certified maintenance competencies that prepare them to be immediately successful in Yamaha dealership service departments. Yamaha dealerships can take them on as apprentices or full-time technicians to help them continue to develop their skills.

SkillsUSA

Yamaha is actively involved with SkillsUSA, a national nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the skilled workforce in the marketplace. In 2022, Yamaha supported the National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta, Ga., June 20-24, through the organization and facilitation of the Marine Service Technology competition segment. The event is one of the most important in the country encouraging high school and continuing education students to strive for excellence in trade skills such as technical expertise. SkillsUSA events provide great opportunities for recruiting while allowing Yamaha and Yamaha dealers to build a deeper connection with the future technicians and facilitate their career paths.

Yamaha Dealership Recognition Programs

Yamaha currently offers dealership recognition programs that allow qualified Yamaha marine dealers to promote service expertise to their customers. These programs include Service PRO, Factory Trained, Master Technician and Yamalube Exclusive Service Center.