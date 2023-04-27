X Shore partners with Safe Harbor Marinas

X Shore, the Swedish technology company building sustainable electric boats, announces its partnership with Safe Harbor Marinas.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Safe Harbor Marinas to encourage more boating enthusiasts to experience 100% silent, high-performance electric boats,” said Jenny Keisu, CEO of X Shore. “Our organizations share a passion for the water and a deep commitment to sustainability.”

Safe Harbor Members have access to Eelex 8000 vessels at its locations in San Diego, Charleston, Montauk, Newport, West Palm Beach, and at pop-up locations throughout its network.

“The enthusiasm from our Members about the X Shore program is noticeable” says Rebecca LeBlanc, Vice President of Partnerships and Experiences. “Through our nationwide events, Safe Harbor Experiences, the Members have had the opportunity to experience these environmentally friendly electric boats firsthand. As a direct result, they are highly anticipating the addition of this amenity to our different marinas across the country. Our partnership with X Shore will continue to have a positive impact on the future of the marine industry.”