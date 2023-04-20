Newport Boat Show announces charitable partner

Newport Exhibition Group has announced that the 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show Charitable Partner is the Community Boating Center (CBC) of New Bedford, Mass. The organization will receive a $1,000 donation, presence at the event, and the opportunity to educate and share information regarding its important mission. The Show will take place September 14 - 17, 2023 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, R.I.

Community Boating Center (CBC) is a youth mentorship and outreach organization that uses boating and the marine environment to involve kids in safe, fun learning experiences. In 1998, CBC was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to enriching the lives of area youth by exposing them to a new and challenging environment built upon a foundation of trust and respect. The CBC staff, acting as role models, provide friendship and mentorship, teach responsibility and teamwork and demonstrate commitment and compassion with all CBC students. Safe, Fun and Learning are the cornerstones of CBC programs. For many of these children, CBC’s on-the-water program is their first exposure to the marine environment right in their own backyard.

Beginning with five boats, the organization’s fleet has grown to 100 and the number of Greater New Bedford youth, ages 5 to 24, served each year has increased from 80 to over 3,000 today. CBC runs year-round programs both in and out of school, using activities such as boating, boat building, remote-controlled boats, ocean stewardship and aquaculture to fulfill its mission of teaching positive life values to youth through boating.

“We are very excited to welcome this year’s Charitable Partner, an incredible local organization, the Community Boating Center,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Building a successful boating industry involves attracting new boaters – and passionate boaters are boaters for life. Sailing is an activity that can be used as a platform for teaching valuable life-long skills and the CBC reinforces this through education and hands-on opportunities for all of these participating students.”

“We are grateful to be able to partner with the Newport International Boat Show as this year’s Charitable Partner,” said Andy Herlihy, Executive Director of the Community Boating Center. “In addition to showcasing beautiful boats, the Show has spent decades educating and inspiring future boaters. We look forward to engaging with show goers and raising awareness for our program and beyond.”

In addition to the boats, products and services, there will be a variety of programs to educate and entertain visitors ranging from in-water instruction for both power and sail, educational seminars, the Newport for New Products awards and sponsored giveaways.