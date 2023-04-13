ABYC Technician Award nominations due Friday

As part of the upcoming International Marine Service Technician Week, April 24-29, the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) will present the 2023 Outstanding Technician Awards.

Five winners will receive a $100 VISA gift card, technician prize pack with various giveaways, and will be featured on ABYC’s website and social media. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, April 14.

“We encourage marine businesses to nominate their team members who go above and beyond,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC marketing and PR director. “Marine technicians are often unsung heroes of the industry and this is a great time to highlight and celebrate them.”

Winners will be announced Thursday, April 27.