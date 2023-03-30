NMEA announces 2023 conference dates

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced that its 2023 Conference & Expo will be held at the Orlando Doubletree Hotel at Universal, September 18 – 22. This event will be focused strictly on marine electronics.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in over 20 different NMEA manufacturer technical training sessions ranging from one to two-hour time slots. NMEA will also run over 10 one to two-hour education tracks on specific subjects covering business practices, installation, technology, and opportunities in the field for veterans. One single attendee registration allows full access to all these sessions, which will begin at 9 AM Monday morning and conclude on Friday afternoon at 4 PM.

The manufacturer product exposition portion of the event will be held September 19, 20 and 21 with expanded show hours from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Thursday. A new feature of the 2023 event will be a redesigned expo hall where all lunches and receptions will take place from 12:15 PM to 1:30 PM daily. The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards Banquet will take place on Thursday evening, September 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Mark Reedenauer, NMEA president and executive director, said, “I am happy to see the NMEA Conference & Expo return to Florida, central to the largest boating market in the United States. The NMEA moves the event around the nation to give opportunities for more members to attend and participate in the local area. This year our event will feature manufacturers once again doing in-person technical training, and, in some cases, this is the only venue and location that in-person training will be done this year. We invite the entire industry to take advantage of this unique one-stop shop training and networking event.”

NMEA will also offer the following full-day marine electronics installer training courses. A different registration fee applies for these day-long classes:

•Basic NMEA Installer Training (MEI), Monday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

•Basic NMEA 2000® Installer Training, Tuesday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

•Advanced NMEA Installer Training (AMEI), Thursday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

•Advanced NMEA 2000® Installer Training, Friday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM