The Marine Trades Association of NJ (MTA/NJ) Foundation has extended their scholarship deadline until April 15, 2023. The MTA/NJ Foundation has announced the availability of three Boating Industry Scholarships that will be open to any student seeking a career in the recreational boating industry in New Jersey. In addition, the Automotive Training Center scholarship will provide half tuition to a student enrolling in the Marine Service Technology program. These scholarships are funded through The MTA/NJ Foundation, a 501(c)(3). One of the goals of the MTA/NJ Foundation is to provide financial support dedicated to educational scholarships and training to help grow the recreational marine trades' workforce in New Jersey. The Foundation is currently funded by members through fundraising events and raffles held throughout the year. The MTA/NJ Foundation is aggressively working to address workforce issues and is exploring all opportunities to expand on these current efforts.

The MTA/NJ Boating Industry Scholarship, valued at $1,500, is available for students entering a recreational marine industry vocational, technical or college program.

The MTA/NJ will also award a half scholarship ($10,950) for the Marine Service Technology Program at Automotive Training Center in Pennsylvania. The scholarship is open to any student interested in pursuing a career in the recreational boating industry and meets the criteria outlined.