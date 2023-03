Everglades Boats hosted US Representative Cory Mills at its facility in Edgewater, Fla. Mills was in the District visiting his constituents, and during his visit he discussed the current challenges that Everglades Boats is facing during its time of growth.

“The Everglades team greatly appreciates Representative Mills taking the time to visit our facilities. We are grateful for his interest in our current challenges and support of our future growth plans,” John Ward, Everglades Boats CEO, said.