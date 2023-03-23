RBFF wraps up State Marketing Workshop

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF)’s 2023 State Marketing Workshop, “Fostering Lifelong Participation Together,” wrapped March 2 in Houston, Texas. Some 200 representatives from 47 state fish and wildlife agencies across the country gathered to learn about the latest trends in marketing including TikTok, R3 planning and partnerships, while also gathering new data about retention in fishing, boating trends, and angler participation.

Over three days from Feb. 27 to March 1, a broad range of speakers delivered presentations on topics from diversity to recruitment and retention before breaking off into huddle sessions where leaders strategized how to apply the latest lessons towards local conservation and fishing and boating recruitment and retention.