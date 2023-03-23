ORR celebrates outdoor recreation act

ORR and its members will celebrate the Senate introduction of the America’s Outdoor Recreation Act (AORA) and provide a detailed overview of the bipartisan legislation to Congressional staff and interested media during a webinar on Thursday, March 30 at 2 PM ET.

AORA is a groundbreaking recreation package that includes important initiatives that will help modernize recreation infrastructure; manage and conserve public lands and waters; support local businesses; and help mitigate the impacts of ever-increasing visitation at no additional cost to taxpayers. This bill is the culmination of tireless work from ORR members, partners, and Congressional staff over many years and recognizes the size and importance of the $862 billion outdoor recreation economy.

Speakers include: