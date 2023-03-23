Harman International has announced its Automotive Audio Bus (A2B) technology. The A2B-equipped system employs up to 32 channels of digital audio through a two-wire bus system, reducing the possibility for inducing noise into the audio signal.

The A2B system bus reduces the amount of cabling and increases the distance audio signals can be run from the head unit to the amplifiers, allowing them to be closer to the batteries. The Harman Kardon DSP Module can be troubleshot with an integrated diagnostics tool.

“Harman Kardon Marine is committed to offering boat builders and their customers not just the best sound in the business, but the easiest ownership experience imaginable,” said Kent Jopling, Harman global senior manager for marine. “Combining our years of OEM automotive audio expertise, along with our advanced DSP with A2B technologies, will be a game changing experience for boatbuilders. This technology simplifies installation, wiring and programming. When you select Harman Kardon Marine products, you get pure, perfect sound.”