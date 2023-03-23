American Boating Congress registry deadline approaches

The NMMA has announced that the American Boating Congress will be held in-person for 2022

The American Boating Congress (ABC) returns to Washington, D.C. May 8-10, 2023, bringing together all segments of the recreational boating and fishing industry to share its collective voice on Capitol Hill. As the recreational boating and fishing industry meets in Washington, ABC participants have the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and staff on Wednesday, May 10 to discuss pressing matters for the industry. ABC attendees who wish to join meetings on Capitol Hill must be registered by Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to secure space and meeting times.

The NMMA will welcome the industry back to The Wharf, D.C. at the Intercontinental Hotel. To take advantage of the Intercontinental Hotel room block please register and book your room by Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

This year’s advocacy event features Jonathan Martin as keynote speaker, as well as timely political and policy updates from members of Congress and influential policymakers and staff. A schedule of events can be viewed here.