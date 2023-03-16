NMMA announces ABC keynote speaker

The industry’s annual advocacy event, the American Boating Congress (ABC), hosted by NMMA, returns to Washington, D.C. May 8-10 at the Intercontinental – The Wharf.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Jonathan Martin, bureau chief and senior political columnist for POLITICO, who will speak with ABC attendees on the ins and outs of campaigns, government, politics, and policy. Martin is among the most trusted reporters in the country with deep connections to political leaders, power players, and movers and shakers in Washington, D.C. and across the country.

Martin will lead a discussion into understanding today’s politics, while sharing firsthand accounts of goings-on behind the scenes of many of the most significant moments shaping the nation’s political landscape.

Additional speakers, including members of Congress and administration officials, will be announced in the weeks to come.