Newport Boat Show dates announced

Newport Exhibition Group announced that its 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show will take place September 14 through 17, 2023 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, R.I.

“Last year was our most successful show yet, surpassing even pre-pandemic expectations and proving once again that the Newport International Boat Show is the preeminent destination for boaters in the region and around the world,” said Lisa Knowles, show director of Newport Exhibition Group. “We expect even more from this year and are going to once again put on an experience that demonstrates that there’s only one stop for all things innovative and exciting in the marine industry, the Newport International Boat Show.”

The Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

In addition to the boats, products and services, there will be a variety of programs to educate and entertain visitors ranging from in-water instruction for both power and sail, educational seminars, the Newport for New Products awards, sponsored giveaways and more.