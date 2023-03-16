Navico facility reaches zero-waste status

Navico Group has announced that its Lowell facility is the first company site to reach zero-waste-to-landfill status. The zero-waste process requires a facility to demonstrate a 90% or higher diversion rate, meaning 90% of its waste materials are being recycled, reused, or otherwise eliminated. This accomplishment represents another step in Navico Group’s commitment to conservation and sustainability.

“Sustainability is a key pillar of Navico Group and its brands, and we are dedicated to preserving the joy of being on the water for generations to come,” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group president. “This is Navico Group’s first site to achieve this recognition, but it will not be our last. We are very proud of our team in Lowell that helped accomplish this, and we will use this momentum to continue working toward this designation across our other facilities.”

Navico Group’s Lowell facility manufactures and distributes marine parts and accessory products such as trolling motors, lights, hardware, and pumps. A facility with this role generates many materials that could end up as landfill waste without a proper system in place.

In 2019, a cross-functional team of salaried and hourly employees was formed to take on the zero-waste process. Multiple steps were taken to achieve this goal, including creating vendor partnerships, identifying waste streams, collecting data, and implementing targeted procedures for reducing, reusing, and recycling materials.