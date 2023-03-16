California DBW opens grant applications

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) has opened grant applications to help local public entities enhance safety on California’s waterways and protect them from abandoned and unwanted vessels. The application period for the grant programs, Boating Safety and Enforcement Equipment (BSEE) and Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange (SAVE), is open from March 15 through April 28, 2023.

“It’s important to make boating a safe experience for all Californians and to protect our environment at the same time,” said DBW’s Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez. “Supporting local public entities to enhance public safety and remove abandoned vessels will create a more positive experience for the more than four million motorized and non-motorized recreational boaters on California’s waterways.”

In 2022, DBW awarded 21 BSEE grants totaling $1.5 million and 26 SAVE grants totaling $2.75 million. This year, a total of $4.25 million in grant funding is available to eligible applicants.

BSEE Grant Program

Up to $1.5 million is available to local government agencies that demonstrate a need for patrol boats, engines, personal watercraft, search and rescue equipment, and patrol and diving equipment. These competitive grants are to augment existing local resources and not to fully fund boating safety and enforcement patrol units. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Recreational Boating Safety Program provides BSEE grant funding.

SAVE Grant Program

Up to $2.75 million is available to local public agencies statewide to receive surrendered recreational vessels and to remove and dispose of derelict recreational vessels on coastal and inland public waterways. Grant funding comes from the Abandoned Watercraft Abatement Fund. DBW awards grants on a competitive basis.