Discover Boating to host webinar on next gen boaters

On the heels of Discover Boating’s audience segmentation and behavior research, which was leveraged to create the recent launch of the Discover Boating brand identity and "See You Out Here" campaign, the organization will be hosting an all-industry webinar on March 30.

Participants will learn more about the latest data into the next generation segments to understand behavioral shifts post-pandemic. This research looks into the mindset of the next generation audience to better understand how to connect with and attract them to boating.

Speakers include:

Ilana Bryant, Head of Strategy, Cutwater Agency

Kevin Williams, VP of Marketing, NMMA

Ellen Bradley, Chief Brand Officer and SVP of Marketing and Communications, NMMA

Join Discover Boating for the live webinar on Thursday, March 30 at 1p.m. ET.

Click here to register.