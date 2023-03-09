Suntex acquires Fair Haven Yacht Works

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced that it has acquired Fair Haven Yacht Works in Fair Haven, N.J.

Fair Haven Yacht Works is a full-service marina located on the Navesink River. The marina has four docks and 81 slips that can accommodate boats from 15- to 55-feet in length and a large mooring field. Each slip has metered 30- and 50-amp electric, water, Wi-Fi, and the marina has restrooms and showers available to guests. Onsite maintenance services are provided by Suntex partner Two River Marine LLC, equipped with a 15-ton Marine Travelift and 10-ton forklift.

“We are thrilled to be acquiring another choice Jersey Shore property,” said Sam Chavers, Suntex Marinas Senior Vice President of Operations, Coastal Marinas. “This area is continuing to grow in popularity and we are eager to invest in the development of resources for the community and visitors to enjoy.”