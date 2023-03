Northwest Sportshow closes out the winter boat show season

The 89th Discover Boating Northwest Sportshow runs through Sunday, March 12 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, closing out the 2023 Discover Boating winter boat show season. The 2023 sportshow hosts more than 300 exhibitors.

Attractions include daily fishing demos from top anglers, kids’ activities including the Trout Pond, the Discover Boating Up North Lounge, and a variety of seminars.