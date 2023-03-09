The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced its intent to form the Women in the Trailer Industry committee. The inaugural committee will be chaired by Caitlin Jugert, president of The Trailer Parts Outlet and founder and co-host of the popular Women in the Trailer Industry podcast.

“The focus of NATDA’s Women in the Trailer Industry committee is to support women in the industry through education and networking,” says Andria Gibbon, NATDA Executive Director. “We are very fortunate that Caitlin Jugert agreed to serve as chair. As a pioneer in the industry through the Women in the Trailer Industry podcast, she’s the ideal person to lead the committee as it establishes its framework and goals.”

“More and more, women are rising to leadership roles in what has historically been a male dominated industry, and I am excited to help NATDA create a network and resources to address the very issues that Lacey Baker and I discuss on our podcast,” adds Jugert. “It is my hope that this committee will empower women in our industry to succeed and thrive.”