OneWater adds to board of directors

OneWater Marine Inc. has announced the appointment of Carmen Bauza to the Company’s Board of Directors as an additional independent director, effective as of March 1, 2023. This appointment will increase the size of the Board from eight to nine directors, seven of whom are independent.

“We are excited to welcome Carmen Bauza to the Board of Directors. Carmen is a seasoned executive with global retail experience and a proven track record of consistently driving growth through omni-channel marketing strategies, product innovation and digitization,” said John Schraudenbach, OneWater’s Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to benefiting from Carmen’s valuable insights and expertise as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and deliver value for our shareholders.”

As part of her inclusion on the board, Ms. Bauza will also serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees with her fellow board members.

Ms. Bauza currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Zumiez Inc., Destination XL Group, Inc., and the board of managers of Claire’s Stores Inc. She is also an advisor to RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused solely on the healthcare industry.