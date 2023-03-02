MIASF hosts Broward County Waterway Cleanup

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) anticipates over 1,000 volunteers from the community to participate in the 46th Annual Broward County Waterway Cleanup on Saturday, March 4, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Established in 1977, this event is the county’s largest and longest-running environmental event and aims to ensure that both the community as a whole and the marine industry can continue to enjoy our local waterways.

Volunteers register from more than 35 site locations across Broward County to clean up by land or boat. Students can earn up to four community service hours for participating and scouts can earn their official Waterway Cleanup patch.

“What an incredible way for students to give back to their community, and to the environment, all while earning community service hours. It’s a win-win for all.” noted MIASF Vice President, Lori Wheeler. “This event is what it is today because of our volunteers, each year I’m in amazement at the impact this annual one-day event delivers.”