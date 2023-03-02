Atlantic City Boat Show opens this week

The 2023 Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show opened March 1, and runs through Sunday, March 5, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The exhibit hall will showcase more than 400 new boats, up 40% over last year.

To attract boaters and engage the wave of new boating enthusiasts, the Atlantic City Boat Show has a variety of experiences and educational opportunities. Highlights of this year’s show include the Indoor Paddle Sports Pool, Art of Casting Pond featuring daily saltwater fishing demos from Goose Hummock, Discover Fishing Seminar Series, a variety of kids’ boating activities, ‘boating 101’ courses at Fred’s Shed How-To Center, and more.