Florida MMI earns Military Friendly School designation

Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Motorcycle & Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Fla. is announcing it has once again earned the Military Friendly School designation. The award accounts for student retention and graduation and job placement rates, among other criteria.

UTI’s campuses in Avondale, Ariz., Sacramento, Rancho Cucamonga and Long Beach, Calif., Dallas and Houston, Texas, Lisle, Ill. and Exton, Penn., along with NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C. were also among the 665 schools awarded for 2022-2023.

UTI first began earning the Military Friendly designation in 2011. The award is given to the top colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools in the country that work to embrace military students and dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and the workforce. UTI offers Military Admissions Representatives, most of whom are U.S. Veterans, to help incoming and current students navigate their VA benefits and apply for scholarships, while many UTI campuses are outfitted with a veteran-friendly space. UTI also offers the Salute to Service Grant, which gives eligible veterans a 10% tuition discount.

"It’s an honor for UTI, MMI and NASCAR Technical Institute to be recognized for our efforts to provide quality training that prepares veterans for careers in the transportation industry,” said John Decoteau, VP campus and military admissions for UTI. "Veterans represent a significant percentage of our student body, and they are a disciplined, hard-working and motivated group. We have a number of industry partners, such as BMW and Premier Truck Group, who actively work to train and recruit our veteran students.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey conducted by Viqtory. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages schools to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”