Calgary Boat Show returns

The Calgary Boat and Outdoors Show returned after a 3 year hiatus last weekend as over 12,700 outdoor enthusiasts attended the show located at the BMO Centre..

Sales were strong at this event, due to it’s retail component. Feedback from many exhibitors indicated that shoppers were again out in full force for 2023, with many purchases being carried out the doors.

“It was great to see so many enthusiastic visitors at the show” said Les Trendall, event manager. “With so many exciting features, guest appearances and amazing vendors on the show floor, the feedback from visitors was extremely positive. It was a weekend enjoyed by all.”