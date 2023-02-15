Cobalt debuts R35 Sterndrive

Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its new R35 Sterndrive luxury runabout. The boat is 35’ 4” LOA and has a 10’ 10” beam. It is powered by either Mercruiser or Volvo twin engines.

New options for the R35 are an Auto Deploy Galley, with sink, microwave and electric grill; a Helm Watch display that offers passengers access to charts and cabin controls; a built-in combination freezer/fridge with an adjustable temperature range from 0 to 50 degrees; and a FLIR compact thermal camera.

“Designed to completely reimagine the day boating experience with its size, comfort and luxury, the new R35 Sterndrive is the epitome of R Series sophistication,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s President. “We’re truly looking forward to unveiling this exciting new model to our dealers, their customers, the boating media and the rest of the world at the Miami International Boat Show.”