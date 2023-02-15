Boston Whaler releases updated 350 and 380 Realm

Boston Whaler heads its 2023 Miami International Boat Show exhibit with an updated release of its 350 and 380 Realm, with new styling and performance.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for Boston Whaler, and we are thrilled to kick-off the 2023 season at one of the industry’s most iconic events showcasing some of the latest advancements across our model lineup,” said Kris Neff, President, Boston Whaler. “The Realm family highlights our expertise in design, manufacturing and technology innovation to deliver incredible capability and performance with outstanding comfort. The reimagined series sets the standard in its category of express cruisers, and we look forward to officially unveiling the line here in Miami amongst our dedicated and loyal global consumer base.”

Among Boston Whaler’s exhibit highlights will also be an introduction of the Fathom e-power system on the Boston Whaler 405 Conquest. This integration aims to set the stage for future of electrification within the Boston Whaler lineup.

“Our teams are the best in the industry, and the collaboration across our organization harnesses the opportunity to lead the future of recreational boating,” continued Neff. “We look forward to previewing what we have in store at MIBS 2023.”