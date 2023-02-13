2023 AMI Conference wraps with record success

The 2023 AMI Conference & Expo concluded Feb. 1 after surpassing expectations for participation in this year’s event — almost 1,100 attendees. In addition to the exceptional attendance, organizers say there was great energy, excitement and participant involvement evident on the event’s exhibit floor, at the pre-conference workshops, and during the marina study tour.

The last day of the conference opened with a packed house at the Future of Boats panel, featuring Alexandra Cattelan, chief technology officer, Brunswick; Sean Marrero, president of ingenuity and osmosis and Dan Ryks, senior category manager of electrification at Mercury Marine. The panel members discussed their organizations’ plans for autonomy, connectivity and electrification and shared their thoughts on how these changes will affect the marina industry and what marinas should be planning for. The panel session concluded with questions from those attending.

“This by far has been the best event we have ever presented,” says AMI Vice-Chair Rick Chapman. “From the pre-conference workshops and opening keynote on Front Row Leadership to the Future of Boats panel and everything in between, the content was on point. Even if the speakers shared things we didn’t want to hear, we needed to hear them. We experienced record-breaking attendance, our exhibit floor was sold out, our social night was the largest we have had to date, and there was an energy throughout the event that was hard to ignore. We look forward to building on this momentum as we head back to Fort Lauderdale,” he added.

The AMI Conference & Expo returns to the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on

January 30-February 1, 2024.