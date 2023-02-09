The American Boatbuilders and Repairers Association (ABBRA) has announced the successful completion of its annual conference, held in Daytona Beach, Fla. at the Ocean Center Convention Center.

“On behalf of the entire executive team, I want to thank those who attended and participated in this important industry event,” said Chad Morse, ABBRA’s president. “It was an engaging two days of camaraderie and learning while recognizing ABBRA’s 80th anniversary," he continued.

The 2023 Annual Conference included the recognition of Certified Marine Service Manager (CMSM) Jason Moniz of MacDougall’s Cape Cod Marine Service. Conference panels included an ABBRA Status Report, Starkweather & Shepley's Abbragard Program, Boatyard Compliance, Pro Marketing Tips: How Do You Communicate Your Greatness, Finding Hire-able Marine Service Technicians, and How Much Are you Paying Employees: ABBRA Wage Rate Survey and Discussion. Day one of the conference concluded with ABBRA’s Annual Member Meeting. Day two of the event provided free access to the Association of Marina industries Conference and Expo, which was held concurrently and featured over 150 booths and over forty speakers.

The ABBRA Annual Conference was sponsored by Great American Insurance Group, Starkweather & Shepley Marine Risk Solutions, Seakeeper and Bristol Marine.