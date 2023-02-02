UN releases Global Compact CEO Study

The UN Global Compact recently published a CEO study conducted by Accenture of more than 2,600 CEOs across a range of industries and geographies (128 countries) about their attitudes and approaches to sustainability.

Key highlights from the report include:

98% of CEOs agree sustainability is core to their role (up from 83% in 2013)

63% are launching new products and services for sustainability

55% are enhancing sustainability data collection across their value chains

80% of CEOs understand the impact their business has on biodiversity

Noted in the report, "Businesses have the opportunity to not only build resilience, but also unlock growth by embracing sustainability."

As sustainability becomes more embedded in strategic and operational planning by companies around the world, reports and data like this reinforce the importance of embracing sustainability across organizations.