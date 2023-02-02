ePropulsion showcases electric pontoons

ePropulsion has announced that it has partnered with Tiny Boat Nation (TBNation). In collaboration with Mack Boring & Parts Company, ePropulsion’s distributor partner in the U.S., ePropulsion has sponsored TBNation’s all-electric, custom Pond-Tini Series 12 pontoon giveaway.

“We are excited about our partnership with TBNation this year. Not only do they have deep roots in DIY boats and recreational boating communities, but also, like ePropulsion, they are trendsetters for boat electrification,” said Chris Ponnwitz, electric market manager, Mack Boring & Parts Company. “We've seen tremendous potential in the recreational boat market, especially when the pontoon boats have seen great advancements to convert into emission-free watercraft.”

“We chose to partner with the brightest and most trusted brands in the industry, including ePropulsion, to come together and help us build the ultimate tiny toon and push the envelope of small craft creation,” said Nick Barr, CEO, TBNation. “As the pontoon market continues to grow, it is vital to raise awareness among communities about electric propulsion options and to demonstrate that regardless of the size of your vessel, you can have a great time on the water while protecting the environment.”