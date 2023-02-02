Brunswick reports strong engagement at marine trade shows

Brunswick Corporation has reported a strong start to the 2023 boat show season. The year kicked off with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where the Company highlighted its ACES Innovation Strategy with the launch of multiple new products including its newest boat brand, Veer and Mercury’s first Avator electric engine.

During the Dusseldorf Boat Show, Mercury Marine announced that it is now the outboard engine share leader in Europe and reported 40% overall share of outboard engines at the show which was 15 points higher than the next closest competitor and had close to 60% of all outboard engines over 150hp at the show.

Sea Ray reported strong sales in Dusseldorf, increasing units sold by eight percent from the 2020 pre-pandemic show – including the very successful launch of the all-new 210 SLX. Quicksilver and Bayliner both launched new products and saw high traffic in their exhibit as both brands improved market share in Germany.

“While post pandemic events are operating under different benchmarks, Brunswick and our brands saw very engaged consumers and excitement at shows around the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “I’m thrilled at the level of success that our Company has experienced over the first four weeks of the year and look forward to continuing that momentum as we move towards the Miami International Boat Show in mid-February.”