NMRA opens scholarship applications for Marine Trades program

The application period is now open for the 2023 National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Marine Trades Scholarship program.

The deadline for receipt of applications is April 1, 2023.

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades. In 2022, two NMRA Scholarships of $2,500 each were awarded to students attending the Great Lakes Boat Building School and the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding.