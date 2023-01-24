Sail America presents 2023 Board of Directors

Sail America, the trade association for the U.S. sailing industry, welcomed four new member to its 2023 board of directors: Beth Oliver, Offshore Sailing School; Randall Carnahan, Hilb Group NE; Dan Krier, Marine Servicenter; and Parker Stair, Bonnier Corporation.

All directors are elected through the association's standard election process. A nominating committee submits candidate names to association members, who then vote anonymously on the names put forward. All board members serve for three years.

The new Sail America directors will join newly elected president of the board, Kevin Carlan of Mastry Engine Center. Also elected to the executive committee were Adam Cove, Marine Consultant; Todd Hess, The SailTime Group; Cindy Kalow, Superior Charters; and Ted Winston, Spinlock USA. Josie Tucci of The Moorings serves as past board president. The executive team joins the returning board members, which includes Freya Olsen, National Marine Manufacturers Association; Josh Toso, U.S. Sailing; Lenny Shabes, American Sailing Association; Patrick Turner, Catalina Yachts; Tyler Fields, Tyler Fields Photography; Don Smith, Beneteau America; and Tim Finkle, RCR Yachts.