RIMTA awards Clean Marina certification to three marinas

Three new Clean Marina Facilities have been recognized for 2022 program. Barrington Yacht Club, Safe Harbor Cowesett and Safe Harbor Silver Spring completed the Clean Marina certification process and were awarded the designation at RIMTA's Annual Meeting in December.

The Clean Marina program is a voluntary program administered by RI CRMC (Coastal Resources Management Council) to recognize marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs that voluntarily exceed regulatory requirements and adopt measures to reduce pollution. Designated "clean marinas" are recognized as environmentally responsible businesses.