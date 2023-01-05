Nashville Boat Show kicks off

Winter boat show season kicks off today in Music City with the return of the Discover Boating Nashville Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance. The show runs through Sunday, Jan. 8.

2023 Discover Boating boat and sport shows will feature the brand’s visual identity both onsite and online, while providing a more connected experience for attendees and exhibitors with the launch of the Discover Boating Boat Finder. The new show marketing campaigns are designed to reach the masses and drive attendance among loyal boaters, outdoors enthusiasts and attendees while welcoming the next generation of customers.