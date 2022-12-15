Sea-Fire adds distributor in Slovenia

Sea-Fire Europe has signed Slovenian STAL MAR d.o.o. as its newest distributor. Ernie Ellis, Sea-Fire Europe Ltd managing director, made the announcement.

"We wanted to upgrade our brand portfolio with a high-tech fire suppression system," said Robert Kajin, STAL MAR product manager. "Sea-Fire is a quality product and came highly recommended." Founded in 1991, Ljubljana, Slovenia-based STAL MAR currently offers a wide range of recreational marine services including vessel and aftermarket equipment sales and service. It has plans in place to expand its Sea-Fire business into the OEM, workboat and commercial fishing market segments.

"Slovenia is a burgeoning hub of boatbuilding within Europe," said Ellis. "Partnering with STAL MAR aligns with our global growth initiatives. They have an in-depth understanding of the marine industry and connections with regional OEMs."