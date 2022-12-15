Nikki Storey named 2022 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year

Nikki Storey, President of the Great Lakes Boat Building School has been named the 2022 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year, announced the MRAA Educational Foundation. The Award was presented to Storey, the thirty-sixth recipient, as part of the Dealer Week Award’s Luncheon on Wednesday December 7th in Austin, Texas.

As the president of the Great Lakes Boat Building School (GLBBS) since 2020, she has led a team of professionals committed to developing students' broad knowledge and giving them the skills required for careers in the maritime industry. The school’s mission is to “prepare students for rewarding careers in the marine industry” with the vision “to be the leader in marine workforce development”. GLBBS has posted a 100% graduate employer placement rate for the past five years.

A native of Pickford, Michigan, Nikki graduated from Lake Superior State University with a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and Human Resources. Her professional career began at her university and later at War Memorial Hospital. Since joining GLBBS in 2015, she has risen quickly from business manager to executive director a year later, to her current leadership role.

She championed the school through a national accreditation process which facilitated Federal Title IV, HEA financial aid opportunities for students, added the Marine Service Technology program in 2019 and forging a partnership with Mercury University to offer Mercury Marine Service Certification. In addition, GLBBS now offers the opportunity to test for ABYC Certifications along with teaching the hands-on skills development component.

In her application, Nikki shared, “This is the most positive impact our school can have – transforming students’ lives and helping to address the biggest challenge the marine industry is currently facing now and in the long-term.”

“Nikki Storey’s commitment to the advancement of the marine industry makes her an obvious choice for this year’s Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award”, said Jeff Siems, Chairman of the MRAA Educational Foundation Board of Directors.