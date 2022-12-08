Suntex purchases Green Cove Marina

Suntex Marina Investors has purchased Green Cove Marina in Brick, N.J. This acquisition builds on other recent acquisitions by Suntex on the Jersey Shore.

Green Cove is a full-service marina along the New Jersey coastline that has approximately 250 slips ranging from 14- to 46-feet. Amenities include security gates, a fuel dock, and a full-service department. The property has a 25-ton travel lift for larger vessels.

“Within the past several months we have made significant investments in properties along the Jersey Shore, including the purchase of the Channel Club Marina and Key Harbor Marina,” said Sam Chavers, Senior Vice President, Operations, Suntex Marinas. “Green Cove is very popular with its loyal patrons, and we are very excited to be able to lend to the facility our unique and caring management style. We are confident that this property will continue to be successful as we add our significant resources towards improving on the grounds.”