Mick Webber purchases Marine Development Inc.

Marine Development Inc. (MDI), a marina construction, expansion, restoration and repair company, has announced the purchase of the company by Mick Webber, a long-time industry professional in the boat lifts and marina equipment markets. Marine Development Inc. was founded in 1991 by Steve and Roger Otis.

Webber will lead the company while third- and fourth-generation members of the Otis family, Jeff and Jeremy Otis, will remain involved in day-to-day operations.

“We have such an amazing opportunity here to reach for more growth, while continuing an exceptional legacy laid out by the Otis family,” said Webber. “As has always been the case with MDI, we will fulfill our promises on-time and on-budget. I am eager to help MDI and the team focus on long-term sustainability and innovation. The key is retaining and developing the best people in the industry, maintaining exceptional support and delivering outstanding products to new and existing clients.”

“We’re really excited about the future of MDI with Mick and the team at the wheel,” said Roger Otis, Co-Founder, MDI. “While we are very proud of what we have established with the MDI brand, having the fresh perspective of an industry innovator will help us continue to grow and develop into the future. I will remain in a consulting role and members of our family will stay involved and continue to help position this company to be the best in the business. We are confident that the MDI and Otis names are in good hands.”