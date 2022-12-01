Limestone Boat Company releases Q3 results

The Limestone Boat Company Limited has announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 FY 2022"). All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Limestone has started to see the effects of management decisions taken in Q2 2022 concerning wholesale pricing and labor realignment with improvements in margin. These are attributable, in large part, to price increases implemented in April (10.3%) and a further increase in August (+/-10%) of this year.

Unit production decreased due to ongoing supply chain delays and financial constraints with 27 units shipped in Q3 2022 vs. 38 in Q2 2022, revenues decreased 33% from $4,366,888 in Q2 2022 to $2,913,667 in Q3 2022. Additionally, average gross revenue per unit increased by 14% in Q3 vs. Q2 2022. Stated gross margins continued to improve from a gross margin of +4.4% in Q2 2022 to a gross margin of +4.7% in Q3 2022, with the Company generating a modest gross profit for the third consecutive period since acquiring Ebbtide in May of 2021.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights: