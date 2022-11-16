Boating Industry celebrates industry’s best at ELEVATE’s 2022 Top 100 Awards 

The recreational boating industry’s elite members celebrated the launch of the reimagined Boating Industry Top 100 Awards during a black-tie gala on Nov. 16, 2022 on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in Orlando, Fla.

Entering the 18th year of the Top 100 in 2022, the program now honors the best of the best across the entire boating industry, celebrating the 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves and the Top Dealers across North America.

“Our industry continues to navigate new challenges and thrive in unprecedented successes every day. Across every segment we continue to evolve every day to meet new customer demands and help everyone make new memories out on the water,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief and Top 100 program director Adam Quandt said. “And as our industry has evolved over the years, so has Boating Industry and now the Top 100 Awards program truly reflects that growth.”

Representatives from all of the Top 100 Award groups were in attendance during the exclusive event to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of all across every single segment of the recreational boating industry.

The evening kicked off with honoring the 2022 40 Under 40, celebrating the future of the industry through strong young leaders from all segments.

“Selected from just under 200 nominations from across the industry, this year’s group features young professionals blazing trails of success from all segments of the marine industry, from boat dealers to manufacturers and everything in between,” Quandt said.

Click here to see all of the 2022 40 Under 40 award winners.

During the event the Boating Industry team also recognized the 2022 Women Making Waves.

Entering its fifth year and its first year as part of the Top 100 program in 2022, Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves program honors a multitude of women across the recreational boating industry who have made great contributions to the industry’s success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.

“From the executive level of manufacturers, associations, and dealerships to every other aspect of the industry, the entire 2022 class of Women Making Waves honorees continuously strive to better their organizations and the industry as a whole. And we’re thrilled to honor some of them here tonight,” former Boating Industry editor-in-chief and ELEVATE master of ceremony, David Gee said during the awards.

Click here to see all of the 2022 Women Making Waves award winners.

As a continuation of the original roots of the Top 100 program, Boating Industry also honored the 2022 Top Dealers during the Top 100 Awards celebration.

The Top Dealers portion of the Top 100 Awards is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America.

The list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more. The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the Top Dealers in North America every year since 2005.

“This year’s Top Dealers program brought on a stack of new applicants and new competition to the program along with very strong returns from multi-year winners. And we’re very excited to highlight the accomplishments of all, as new dealers join the ranks and others join forces to become one,” Quandt said.

This year’s Top 100: Top Dealers honored the best in retail across North America, including the Top 20, Best in Class, Hall of Fame and the 2022 Dealer of the Year, Regal & Nautique of Orlando.

Click here to see the complete list of 2022 Top Dealers from this year’s Top 100 Awards program.

For complete coverage of the 2022 Top 100 Awards, be sure to check out the December/January issue of Boating Industry.

The 2022 Boating Industry Top 100 Awards were sponsored by the Leadership Alliance: Dealer Profit Services and Kicker Marine at the Diamond Level, and Boatline at the Platinum Level. The 2022 Women Making Waves were sponsored by: Dealer Profit Services, Kicker Marine Audio, Boatline, Chapparral & Robalo Boats, Correct Craft, Priority One Financial Services and The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation.

The 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT and Top 100 Awards Gala will take place in Dallas, Texas. Stay tuned for more information and details at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.