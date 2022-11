NMEA announces 2023 training schedule

NMEA has announced their lineup of both in-person and virtual marine electronics installer training events. Listed below is the full NMEA 2023 Training Schedule.

January 2023 Virtual Training Event

Start Time 7AM EST (UTC -5) Trainer: Mike Spyros

January 18 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

January 19 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

February 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Sheraton Hotel, Atlantic City NJ

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Brandon Christopher

February 6 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

February 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Warwick RI

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Kevin Boughton

February 7 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

February 8 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

February 9 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

February 10 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer

March 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Airport Marriott, St Louis MO

Start Time 8AM Trainer: John Barry

March 7 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

March 8 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

March 2023 Virtual Training Event

Start Time 11AM EDT (UTC -4) Trainer: Kevin Boughton

March 15 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

March 16 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

March 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Location TBD, Vancouver BC Canada

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

March 28 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

March 29 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

March 30 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

March 31 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer Training

April 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Doubletree Airport South Center, Seattle WA

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

April 24 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

April 25 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

April 26 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

April 27 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer

May 2023 Virtual Training Event

Start Time 7AM EDT (UTC-4) Trainer: Mike Spyros

May 17 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

May 18 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

June 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Marriott North Hotel, Ft Lauderdale FL

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Mike Spyros

June 13 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

June 14 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

June 15 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

June 16 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer Training

July 2023 Virtual Training Event

Start Time 3PM EDT (UTC -4) Trainer: Brandon Christopher

July 19 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

July 20 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

August 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Manatee Technical College, Bradenton FL

Start Time 8AM Trainer: John Barry

August 8 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

August 9 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

August 10 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

August 11 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer Training

August 2023 Virtual Training Event

Start Time 11AM EDT (UTC -4) Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

August 30 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

August 31 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

September 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Doubletree Universal Hotel, Orlando FL

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

September 18 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

September 19 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

September 21 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

September 22 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer

October 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

IBEX Show, Tampa FL

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

October 2 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

October 2023 Virtual Training Event in SPANISH

Start Time 11AM EDT (UTC -4) Trainer: TBD

October 18 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

October 19 –Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

November 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

Bay Weld Boats, Homer AK

Start Time 8AM Trainer: John Barry

November 28 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

November 29 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

November 30 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

December 1 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer

November 2023 Virtual Training Event

Start Time 7AM EST (UTC- 5) Trainer: Mike Spyros

November 29 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

November 30 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

December 2023 IN PERSON Event (Not Virtual)

BWI Airport Marriott, Linthicum Heights MD

Start Time 8AM Trainer: Brandon Christopher

December 12 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI)

December 13 – Basic NMEA 2000 Installer

December 14 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI)

December 15 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer