NATDA updates schedule and extends expo hall hours

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced dates and a new schedule for the 2023 NADTA Trailer Show. The event returns to Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, from Wednesday, Aug. 30 to Thursday, Aug. 31, with tailored events beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 29th.

The event begins the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 29, with Dealership Performance Training

featuring hands-on service workshops. On the same day, roundtables and panel sessions, and an

evening networking hour will take place for those arriving in Nashville early. On Aug. 30, there will be more Dealership Performance Training with formal classes and additional technical workshops beginning at 8:00 am. The Expo Hall will be open from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm on the same day. The day will conclude with networking events on the show floor. On Thursday, the Expo Hall will open at 9:00 am and will be open until the show closes at 5:00 pm.

"The decision to adjust the show to a full two-day schedule came after receiving feedback from our attending dealerships, exhibitors, and sponsors," says Andria Gibbon, CEM, Executive Director of NATDA. "We've listened to that feedback and are happy to deliver the new schedule that extends the Expo Hall Hours and reduces the number of days dealers are away from their dealerships. And provides interactive sessions and a chance for additional networking for those who come in early on Tuesday! We plan to ensure that the NATDA Trailer Show continues to deliver everything the industry expects from the event."