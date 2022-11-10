IBEX calls for 2023 proposals

IBEX Education Conference opens call for proposals

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that the IBEX Education Conference Call for Proposals (CFP) has opened. The IBEX Education Conference will offer training, workshops, and technical seminars to attendees of the 2023 IBEX Show, to be held October 3 - 5, 2023, in the Tampa Convention Center. Feedback is requested and is important in identifying emerging trends, innovation, and concerns in the marine industry today. North America’s largest trade event for recreational marine industry professionals, IBEX is owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam.

“The IBEX Education Conference is an important aspect of the show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The information provided during Pre-Conference Sessions, Tech Talks, and Seminars are invaluable to industry professionals and key to pushing the innovation in our industry forward. We look to our industry to provide a range of topics that will be covered in next year’s Education Conference.”

The 2023 CFP is seeking submissions for the Seminar Series, which delivers technical education from industry experts. All topics and speaker submissions are welcome, but interested parties should note that product or service promotion is prohibited in the Seminar Series. The Seminar Series is delivered in nine tracks:

Construction Methods and Materials

Design and Engineering

Electrification

Emerging Trends

Management Policy

Marina and Boatyard Operations

Marine Electrical Systems

Marine Onboard Systems

Survey and Repair

In addition, the 2023 CFP is accepting topic submissions for Pre-Conference Sessions and Tech Talk Workshops. Pre-Conference Sessions take place the Monday before the show opens and are full- or half-day sessions. This is an opportunity for companies and organizations to provide more in-depth training to attendees. Tech Talk Workshops are presented by exhibitors live on the show floor during exhibit hall hours and showcase a product or service.

“The success of IBEX’s Education Conference relies on the expertise of innovators and seasoned industry professionals,” said Patty Lawrence, IBEX Education Director. “Collaboration between all industry segments makes IBEX education unique. Speakers who are interested in presenting topics regarding the industry’s future or solving today’s issues are welcome to submit their topic suggestion for the Seminar Series.”