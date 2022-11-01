OneWater Marine, Sport Fishing Championship announce partnership

The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) and OneWater Marine Inc. recently announced that they have signed a multi-year strategic partnership designed to fully integrate OneWater’s dealership network, online marketplace, products, and services into the SFC.

OneWater will join the SFC as a “Corporate Champion” with both companies leveraging SFC’s enterprise-wide assets including on-site tournament activation, signage, media, social, digital, and VIP hospitality, bringing together two dynamic organizations catering to the fishing and yachting industries.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work alongside OneWater in our shared vision to extend the reach of Sport Fishing Championship to more fans, markets and tournament competitors,” said Mark Neifeld, Commissioner and CEO of Sport Fishing Championship. “OneWater’s portfolio of world-class retail locations, services and partnerships in the boating and yachting industry will allow SFC to accelerate growth, while providing OneWater access to our unique offering of media and experiential opportunities across our Championship series.”

Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater Marine commented, “OneWater is proud to partner with SFC, joining in their mission to showcase the sport of saltwater fishing. SFC has created a world-class experience, bringing the sport of saltwater fishing to households around the world. We are excited to share the experiential opportunities from the SFC with our current customers and expand our reach to new boating and yachting enthusiasts around the world.”

The initial term of the partnership between the SFC and OneWater is five years, concluding at the end of the 2027 SFC Season. The SFCs highly anticipated 2023 Season Schedule will be released in November.