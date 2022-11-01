ELEVATE SUMMIT 2022 kicks off this month

The third annual Boating Industry Summit Conference was held in Atlanta

Boating Industry's annual ELEVATE SUMMIT officially kicks off later this month, taking place Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Despite being just a few weeks away, there's still time to register for this can't-miss marine industry leadership event at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.

"This year's ELEVATE SUMMIT features a power-packed lineup specifically geared toward leaders from all segments of the recreational marine, that simply cannot be found anywhere else in the industry," Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt said.

In anticipation of ELEVATE SUMMIT 2022, the Boating Industry editorial team spoke with David Gee about the history of the summit and to get a preview of what’s to come. David Gee is the former editor-in-chief of Boating Industry and content director at EPG Brand Acceleration. He is now consultant, host and producer of the Boating Industry Insider podcasts and is responsible for the speakers, content and agenda for Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit Conference.

ELEVATE SUMMIT came about as the answer to a question that hadn’t yet been answered by the industry. “When the Boating Industry and EPG Brand Acceleration staff first came together to plan a new conference, it started from a clean sheet of paper in terms of exactly what it should be, where it should be, and when,” Gee said.

“There were two main mandates; it was going to be smaller by design, more intimate, so attendees could really feel as if they could have a conversation and connection with a majority of the attendees if they wish. That’s virtually impossible with larger events and conferences. Secondly, we knew we wanted it to be an industry-wide event, and not focused on any one audience or segment of the recreational boating industry.”

Attendees can expect plenty of events tailored to connection and collaboration at ELEVATE. “When it comes to sessions and speakers, I am most looking forward to at the 2022 Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit, like a parent asked to pick out a favorite child, I would just say they’re all great!” Gee noted.

You can find the full agenda for the 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT here.

The myriad opportunities to hear from industry experts and connect with other thought leaders shows why ELEVATE SUMMIT is such a valuable summit to the industry. In Gee’s own words, “It’s a chance to network and share best practices and lessons learned, and again, to be able to do that with all segments of the recreational boating industry, not just the particular one they work in.”

Be sure not to miss out on this celebration of the marine industry! Discover more about the ELEVATE summit at www.boatingindustryelevate.com.