Industry members continue hurricane relief efforts

Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the marine industry has offered its support to those affected across Florida in an effort to assist the community in returning to some sense of normalcy.

The Mercury Racing division of Brunswick Corp has launched a fund-matching and fundraising Hurricane Ian Relief program to support the Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Florida communities. The program is offering financial support to the Cape Coral Caring Center as well as contributing to the charitable efforts of the Fort Myers Offshore Club.

The Honda families of companies has donated $500,000 in disaster relief funds to the American Red Cross to support food security and shelter issues in the areas impacted by the recent hurricanes.

NMMA would like to share the below resources for those in the marine industry who are looking for assistance or ways to help others.

Old Salt Fishing Foundation, Marine Industries Association and Annapolis Boat Shows “Hands Across the Transom Hurricane Relief Fund” have come together to create the Hurricane Ian Marine Industry Relief Fund. The group is collecting funds to help individuals working in the marine trades on Southwest Florida Waters, recover from the ravages of Hurricane Ian. To donate, visit the webpage.

Captains for Clean Water: Hurricane Ian Relief Fund - Captains for Clean Water have been boots on the ground from the get-go. Despite the loss of the CFCW office and many members’ homes, these captains and guides have been working around the clock - navigating the waters for rescue missions, setting up drop-off locations in Eastern Florida, and getting locals the supplies they need.

Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida - A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to protect our outstanding animals and plants and the lands and waters they need to survive. The foundation works closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and many other public and private partners. They are raising money through their employee assistance fund to provide emergency housing, food, water, and other necessities to FWC employees that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Worldwide Anglers Relief Fund - Professional, recreational angling is often the cornerstone of coastal economies, and the ability for these small businesses to get back on their feet after natural disasters like Ian, is critical. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) and Costa Sunglasses created WARF in 2017 to provide financial aid to local charter captains, guides, and outfitters in the wake of major natural disasters.

Please visit FloridaDisaster.org for the latest on the state’s response actions and FloridaDisaster.biz for emergency resources for businesses.

Additional resources previously provided by the NMMA may be accessed here.

NMMA is closely monitoring the legislative landscape and appropriations of funds to help small businesses and those who may be in need of assistance. The Government Relations team will share more information as it becomes available.