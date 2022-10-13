Suntex acquires Legendary Marina

Suntex Marina Investors has announced its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Fla.

Legendary Marina is among the largest dry storage facilities in the United States with over 180,000 square feet of space to accommodate 780 vessels. The property has six marine forklifts with the ability to lift boats up to 53-feet in length. Amenities include unlimited in-and-out of water services; an exterior soap wash; complimentary engine flushes; waste pump-out; a fish cleaning station; ship store with refreshments, boating necessities and apparel; gasoline and diesel fuel; and on-site sales, service and parts. In addition, guests and members can take advantage of a spacious, private bar, gym, locker room with showers, an infinity pool and a patio area that can accommodate up to 200 people.

“We approach each of our acquisitions as a unique opportunity to build upon the personality each marina has established since being built,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “In the case of Legendary, the facility is not only a world-class destination, but Peter Bos and the Legendary Companies designed and built a work of art. We look forward to taking the reins and applying our industry-leading service to give visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“We could not be more excited to enter the Florida panhandle and Legendary Marina fits perfectly into our strategy of coming into a market with a best-in-class asset,” said Chris Petty, Senior Vice President of Investments, Suntex Marinas. “This transaction kicks off a strategic relationship with Peter Bos and the Legendary Companies to bring further development and investment to the boating community in the near future.”