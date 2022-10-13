Propspeed appoints new VP of sales

Propspeed has hired Chris Myers as vice president of sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.

“I am so excited to have joined the Propspeed team,” said Myers. “This team is driven by a passion for above-and-beyond customer service, protecting the environment, leading the industry into the future by example, and maintaining a commitment to product excellence that is rare in the industry. This passion matches my own and I am so fortunate to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to helping drive the company forward, as well as working with our existing partners and developing new relationships for the brand.”

“Myers’ professional background and love for the marine industry, combined with the high-performance line of products that Propspeed has to offer, is a match made in maritime heaven,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “We have strong growth aspirations for the Americas region and the team is confident that Myers will take it to the next level. The company has some very exciting projects we are planning to announce at METSTRADE, and he will be leading the charge in this vital market.”